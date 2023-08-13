NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

