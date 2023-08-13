NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Workday by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $246.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

