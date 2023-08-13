NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
