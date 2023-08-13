NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.