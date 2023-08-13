NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $713.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $744.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

