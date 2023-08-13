NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

