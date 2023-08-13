NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $44.17 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

