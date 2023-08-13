NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

