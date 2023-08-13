NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,003 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.