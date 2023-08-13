NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,200 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,892 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,428,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,930,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 547,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 440,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

