NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,397 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,791,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BATS CALF opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.
