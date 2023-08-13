NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,973 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

