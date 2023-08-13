NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BeiGene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BeiGene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BeiGene by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $153,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $197.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

