NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 704 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,193,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,543,000 after acquiring an additional 242,987 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

