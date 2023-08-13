NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $342,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

