NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $376,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

