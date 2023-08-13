Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Newell Brands worth $27,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 346,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.84%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.