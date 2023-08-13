Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.58.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.