ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of ONEOK worth $52,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

