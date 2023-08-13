Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.