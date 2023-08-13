Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $416.51 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.