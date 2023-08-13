PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

