Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of PAG opened at $173.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,496. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

