Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

