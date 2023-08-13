PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP) Position Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.09% of PHP Ventures Acquisition worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPHP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

PHP Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Insider Activity at PHP Ventures Acquisition

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 21,179 shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $232,121.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Profile

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

