Private Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,531 shares of company stock worth $5,088,550 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

