Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,813. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

