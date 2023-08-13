Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Premier were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.