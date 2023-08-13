Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.31 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,618 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

