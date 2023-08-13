Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $460,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Innospec were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IOSP

Innospec Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.