Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $737,000 Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

HRB stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

