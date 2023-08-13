Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $366,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
