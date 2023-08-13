Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $366,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegro MicroSystems

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.