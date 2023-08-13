Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $388,000 Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Further Reading

