Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 532,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 465,460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.40 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.