Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 111 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $315.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $323.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.92 and its 200 day moving average is $278.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

