Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 13,400 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autohome were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Autohome by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

