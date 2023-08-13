Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,417 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.38. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

