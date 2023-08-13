Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,442 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ARW opened at $128.03 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.