Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,951 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

