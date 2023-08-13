Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 396,759 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396,759 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Huntsman by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

