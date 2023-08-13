Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,662 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

