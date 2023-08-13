Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 766 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $614,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

