Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 900 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum China were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Yum China by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

