Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $352.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.06. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

CERS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cerus

About Cerus

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.