Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 557,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after buying an additional 336,382 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $52.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,812 shares of company stock worth $26,783,150. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.