Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QSR. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.68.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121,590 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

