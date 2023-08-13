Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.68.

NYSE QSR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

