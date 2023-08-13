Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.68.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

QSR stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

