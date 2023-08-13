Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $88.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.68.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

