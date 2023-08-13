RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

