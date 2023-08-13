RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Global Payments by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7 %

Global Payments stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

